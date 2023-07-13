Jeimer Candelario Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for third baseman at deadline

Jeimer Candelario is having an impressive 2023 campaign with the Washington Nationals. The third baseman has racked up 84 hits and 13 home runs in 322 at-bats with a .261 batting average.

However, despite Canderlario's outings with the bat, the Nationals are unlikely to qualify for the postseason as Dave Martinez's side languishes in fifth place in the NL East with a 36-54 record.

Nonetheless, if the right one comes through, Washington might be interested in listening to offers for Candelario before the trade deadline. Here, we look at three teams that could move in for the 29-year-old before Aug. 1.

3 potential landing spots for Jeimer Candelario

#1, Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are well in the hunt for a playoff spot. Brandon Hyde's side is second in the AL East with a 54-35 record. The Orioles are competing with the Tampa Bay Rays for the division and will need some reinforcements before the trade deadline if they want to keep up their fight.

Adding a player like Jeimer Candelario would be ideal for Baltimore as it needs someone who can hit big home runs, Moreover, the Nationals star can add more depth to the Orioles' batting lineup.

#2, Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are cruising in the AL West, leading their division with a 52-39 record. It's safe to say that Bruce Bochy's side has been the surprise package this season.

Nonetheless, the Rangers will look to strengthen their batting with some more firepower before the trade deadline. Given the way Candelario has performed this campaign, it would be a wise decision to move in for Washington's third baseman.

#3, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are leading the NL West with a 51-38 record. Dave Roberts' side is targeting a spot in the World Series but needs to address a few issues in its squad before thinking of the postseason.

While Justin Turner has been exceptional at third base, the 38-year-old might need some cover in the latter stages of the campaign. The Dodgers would do well to lure Jeimer Candelario to LA as a potential replacement for the veteran baseman and as a long-term prospect in the position as well.

