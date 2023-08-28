Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were arguably the 'it couple' when they were together and the relationship worked due to the amount of mutual support. The MLB superstar and Hollywood actress and singer made it work for years in the public eye, a rare feat in the modern world. While they were together fans of each were often delighted to see them.

Even after retiring from Baseball, Rodriguez remained remarkably engaged in his personal businesses as well as some duties with the game. A-Rod Corp. took up most of his free time, as well as some work with Fox Sports, as a commentator and panelist. Lopez never really slowed down her music or acting career and was constantly involved with different projects.

Despite how busy they were individually, It is clear they were extremely supportive of each other. Lopez talked about this dynamic of their relationship during an interview on The Breakfast Club.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We love each other. We do, we have a lot of love and respect and admiration for each other and that is so nice. I also have never been with somebody who like, lets me be the full shine shining JLo of myself and all the sides of me. Like that's what makes me really happy because you always want something and he's like just go baby" - Jennifer Lopez

This kind of support in a relationship is always important in a relationship, regardless of celebrity status. Alex Rodriguez seems to have done a lot of good throughout their time together.

Jennifer Lopez praising Alex Rodriguez goes against some stories of him

Rodriguez was a divisive figure throughout his MLB career, regardless of what team he was on. Whether it was with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers or New York Yankees, he seemed to ruffle feathers. His issues with Yankees captain Derek Jeter drew most of the attention.

Jeter provided this update to their supposed fued through E! News.

Expand Tweet

"No, there is no wedge. Everything's good. I know people to this day, when I go places, that's one of the first things that they ask me about, but there are no issues between Alex and I at all" - Derek Jeter

Rumors of the fued began when Rodriguez publicly doubted Jeter's abilities as a leader.

"Jeter's been blessed with great talent around him. He's never had to lead. He can just go and play and have fun" - Alex Rodriguez

His relationship with Jennifer Lopez seems to have been much healthier than others Rodriguez cultivated.