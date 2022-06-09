“Jesse Winker talking s**t like he’s actually good” - Houston Astros fans mock Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker after he celebrates throwing out Jose Altuve with a cocky gesture 

Jesse Winker made the highlight reel. It was 1-1 game between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners in the bottom of the third inning. Jose Altuve was on second and Alex Bregman was at the plate. Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert delivered a 1-1 fastball, and Bregman smacked it into left field.

Altuve raced around third base and set his sights on home plate, but Seattle's left fielder, Jesse Winker, was two steps ahead of him. He flawlessly scooped up the ball and launched it to home plate. Altuve was tagged out by a mile.

Ballplayeruniverse @Ballplayerverse Jesse Winker made sure his bullpen knew about it when cutting down Altuve at home🥊 Jesse Winker made sure his bullpen knew about it when cutting down Altuve at home🥊 https://t.co/87w454RKdL

"Jesse Winker made sure his bullpen knew about it when cutting down Altuve at home" - @ Ballplayeruniverse

Winker turned around to his team's bullpen and made a boxing gesture. Immediately, fans on Twitter began commenting on the gesture. Seattle Mariners fans liked it, but Houston Astros fans thought it was too cocky for Winker's own good.

Houston Astros fans mock Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker after he celebrates throwing out Jose Altuve with a cocky gesture

Seattle Mariners outfielder Winker is batting .207 this season.

This fan didn't waste any time deriding Winker. He thinks the Mariners outfielder needs to improve his batting statistics before he can make a gesture like that.

Andre Scrubb’s Wagon 🚂 @mattycakes95 Jesse Winker talking shit like he’s actually good Jesse Winker talking shit like he’s actually good 💀💀

However, not everyone agreed. In particular, Mariners fans came to Winker's aid and made their support for him clear. This one loved the confident energy he showed after the play.

Chris Sobba @MondayMojoChris Everything from the execution to the celebration of what Jesse Winker just did was amazing. That collect and tag tho from Cal Raleigh was most impressive Everything from the execution to the celebration of what Jesse Winker just did was amazing. That collect and tag tho from Cal Raleigh was most impressive

This Mariners fan doesn't agree. They like Winker, but just can't get past his poor offensive output this season. Playing for the Cincinnati Reds last season, the 28-year-old hit .305. This year, he's batting just .207.

Ty Coughenour @TyCoughenour If Jesse Winker could hit or run above average speed or play a decent left field, he would be my favorite Mariner. If Jesse Winker could hit or run above average speed or play a decent left field, he would be my favorite Mariner.

This fan found Winker's shadowboxing skills hilarious. Maybe that's what gave him the arm to throw out Altuve with time to spare.

Brandon Gustafson @TheBGustafson Jesse Winker shadowboxing with the bullpen after that looooool Jesse Winker shadowboxing with the bullpen after that looooool

This user shared a picture of the Seattle Mariners' dugout reacting to the throw.

This user said that Winker got Jose Altuve "by a mile." It's true. Altuve was about halfway down the base path when the Mariners catcher scooped up the ball.

Retired Rear Admiral Jay Garage-A-Roo @AshyVandross JESSE WINKER THROWS ALTUVE OUT AT HOME BY A MILE JESSE WINKER THROWS ALTUVE OUT AT HOME BY A MILE

This fan wants a Jesse Winker jersey badly.

mr. sniffles w/ the nickle plated whistle @growler_hour i need a seattle jesse winker jersey so bad. like cmon. i need a seattle jesse winker jersey so bad. like cmon.

This Mariners fan isn't digging Winker this season. He says that the outfielder can't even hit a perfect pitch.

FUNKYctMONKEY🙉 @funkyctmonkey Jesse winker and the curious case of can't hit a fastball in the middle of the plate. Jesse winker and the curious case of can't hit a fastball in the middle of the plate.

Winker was showing off his guns on Wednesday night and this fan took note.

Tyler Hernandez @eatsinfirst Jesse Winker famous gunslinger Jesse Winker famous gunslinger

At the time of writing, the Mariners are up 4-3 on the Houston Astros in the fifth inning. Winker is 0-for-1 with two walks and a run.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far