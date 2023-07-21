Baseball
  • Jim Edmonds' old flame, Meghan King, shares two-piece photos, drawing criticism from fans: "Just the things your ex is looking for!"

By Arunima Purohit
Modified Jul 21, 2023 21:17 GMT
Meghan King, Jim Edmonds
Meghan King, Jim Edmonds' ex-wife

Meghan King uploaded a mirror selfie of herself looking gorgeous in a green bikini on Instagram.

Former MLB player Jim Edmonds was King's husband. After five years of marriage and a public adultery scandal, the couple divorced in 2019. A custody battle surrounded their twin boys and daughter.

However, King received backlash from admirers. According to fans, she wants attention or looks like she's starving.

"Anybody have some water? Parched over here," King wrote on Instagram.

Fans projected their opinions to the picture. Some of them are listed below.

Meghan King and ex-husband Jim Edmonds' relationship

Meghan King, a former "Real Housewives of Orange County cast member," and Jim Edmonds, a former MLB player, met in 2013. In 2014, they exchanged vows in a grand ceremony in St. Louis, Missouri.

The couple welcomed daughter King Edmonds in 2016 and identical twin boys named Hayes and Hart Edmonds in 2018. However, their marriage had several problems, including arguments and rumors of infidelity.

After being married for five years, Jim and Meghan announced their divorce in June 2019. The two have refuted allegations regarding their relationship and parenting following their divorce. In 2021, the divorce became final.

Jim Edmonds and Meghan King have moved on with their lives following their divorce. In October 2021, King wed Cuffe Biden Owens. But after only a few weeks of marriage, they made the decision to get a divorce.

