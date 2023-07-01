Jim Leyland and Barry Bonds had a big impact on Major League Baseball during their tenure. Bonds swept the globe with his incredible at-bat stats, while Leyland won three Manager of the Year awards and was well-known for his aggressive demeanor.

The duo never shied away from sharing their opinions about each other and had a few personal differences during their careers.

Once Leyland advocated for Bonds' enshrinement setting aside their issues. He told the Free Press in 2022:

"I don't have any idea. But I certainly hope for his sake that it does because I'm one that believes he's a Hall of Famer and belongs in Cooperstown.

"You can make a case that he's the best player to ever play. Barry is a very close friend of mine and always will be. My heart aches for him."

Jim Leyland and Barry Bonds' heated argument in 1992

Leyland addressed Bonds' efforts in 1992 during spring training, and he wasn't hesitant about speaking his mind:

"Don't f*ck with me," Leyland said.

A heated and sweary conversation ensued. Watch below:

“Don’t f*ck with me.” Jim Leyland wasn’t having any of it from Barry Bonds." - BaseballHistoryNut

In 1992, Barry Bonds went on to have a fantastic season. In runs, walks, intentional walks, OBP, SLG, OPS, and OPS+, he was the league leader. He was selected for his second All-Star game for his performances.

Bonds committed to playing for the San Francisco Giants after the 1992 season and never looked back. He stayed with San Francisco for the following 15 years of his career.

Leyland and Bonds did not hate each other, but both had fiery temperaments. The two saw each other multiple times after Bonds retired, including when Bonds had a stint in the MLB as a hitting coach.

