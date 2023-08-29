Rock icon Joan Jett, a devoted Baltimore Orioles supporter, attended the game between the Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Florida. Jett visited the Orioles clubhouse to speak with players despite her favorite baseball team losing, 7-2.

She assisted in calling the play when Ryan O'Hearn hit a two-RBI single in the bottom of the third inning to give Baltimore a 2-0 lead and also taught her colleagues how to toss a screwball.

Jett was adored by Orioles fans, who also praised her for the same.

Jett even managed to get into the Orioles team picture that day. On the terrace above the field, to the right of the players' posing position, she can be seen seated. The woman chuckled as she said she was "trying to photobomb them."

Joan Jett's film, stage and television appearances

In the 1981 live concert video Urgh! A Music War, Jett made her debut appearance while singing "Bad Reputation" with the Blackhearts at the Ritz in New York City. She had her on-screen debut in 1987 and has acted in indie movies including The Sweet Life and Boogie Boy.

35 years of ‘Up Your Alley’ – We can’t thank you all enough for the continued support and love for this album.We’re excited to announce that the ‘Up Your Alley’ vinyl LP will be available nationwide on July 21, 2023! Outside of last month’s exclusive Record Store Day run, this is the first time the album has been pressed to vinyl since 1988.

Jett appeared as a special guest in the 1992 episode "Free Fall" of Highlander: The Series on television and also had an appearance in the comedy Ellen in 1997. The song "Bad Reputation" served as the theme music for the 1999 television show Freaks and Geeks.

The rockstar played Columbia in the Broadway version of The Rocky Horror Show in 2000. In the 2002 movie By Hook or by Crook, she played the part of a news interviewee.

Jett also presented the Independent Eye presentation of recent film and video clips from 2000 to 2003 for Maryland Public Television.

On September 28, 2018, the film Bad Reputation, which was available on streaming services and in cinemas, had Jett as its topic.