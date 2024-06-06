Joc Pederson trade rumors: 3 landing spots for Dbacks DH amid strong season

The Arizona Diamondbacks have come all the way back down to earth, but Joc Pederson has been good. Following a surprising run to the World Series, Arizona has been disappointing in 2024. It may have to consider trading off veterans who aren't part of the future.

That includes Joc Pederson, who is one of the few players performing. He has an excellent 156 wRC+ and despite being a DH is worth 1.2 fWAR so far. Most teams could benefit from his services, but especially these few.

Teams that should make a move for Joc Pederson

3) Tampa Bay Rays

Joc Pederson would make a fine addition to the Rays

So far in 2024, the Tampa Bay Rays are painfully average. That isn't going to cut it in the American League, let alone the AL East. The Rays, if they're going to break out of it and get back to the playoffs, will need to address the offense.

Their DH depth is middle of the pack, but it has involved a variety of players. Adding Joc Pederson would give a consistent presence there and an upgrade over a lot of players they currently have. It might not be a massive move, but it's one that could turn the tide on their season.

2) Minnesota Twins

The Twins should consider Joc Pederson

The Minnesota Twins are spiraling out of contention in the AL Central behind the red-hot Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals. Despite being a solid team, they have a lot of work to do. That includes potentially making some trades.

The Twins have a disappointing offense overall, especially at designated hitter. Per Fangraphs, they are 17th in DH depth. A cheap and simple solution to that would be to trade for Joc Pederson, who is doing well this year.

1) Seattle Mariners

The Mariners need Joc Pederson

The Seattle Mariners could use offensive help because even their stars are struggling. Despite that, they're leading the AL West. To ensure they stay up there and bolster a weak offense, a trade is necessary.

That should be at the DH spot, which has been very weak. Fangraphs ranks them as the 27th-best DH room in baseball, which is troublesome. If the DH can't hit, then they aren't providing value. Pederson can hit, and he would help the Mariners a lot.

