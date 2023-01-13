In 2009, Joe Torre expressed how Alex Rodriguez's incessant demand for attention put him completely off. He said:

“Alex monopolized all the attention. We never really had anybody who craved the attention, I think when Alex came over he certainly changed just the feel of the club.”

His book, The Yankee Years, talks about the 12 years from 1996 to 2007, he spent managing the MLB team New York Yankees. The book talks about how he dealt with the team, explanations about some of his major decisions and some insight into the team that is sure to keep the readers on their toes.

General Meade @General_Meade1 Today in NYY history: 2009 Appearing on CNN's "Larry King Live," Joe Torre answers questions concerning the inflammatory excerpts of his book, The Yankee Years, which caused a firestorm of reaction from former players and fans after they were released last week. Today in NYY history: 2009 Appearing on CNN's "Larry King Live," Joe Torre answers questions concerning the inflammatory excerpts of his book, The Yankee Years, which caused a firestorm of reaction from former players and fans after they were released last week. https://t.co/Eo8q3M1OJ1

What seems to be the selling point of the book is the often disapproving comments that Torre made about Alex Rodriguez. Rodriguez might have won two of the Most Valuable Player awards while Joe Torre was his manager, but definitely failed to win the heart of Torre is what we learned from the book.

Highest paying, all-rounder player Alex Rodriguez was tagged as Attention seeking by Joe Torres

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates their 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at the end of the top of the ninth inning in Game Six of the ALCS during the 2009 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium on October 25, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Torre's book also states how Rodriguez was tagged as "A-Fraud" by the clubhouse attendants and how everyone was annoyed by the fact that Alex Rodreguez continuously demanded their attention.

He was considered a great communicator. That is something that made him stand out as a manager. However, Alex Rodriguez managed to completely put him off. His annoyance towards Rodriguez was more apparent when, in the final game of the New York Yankees in 2006, Torre decided to drop Rodriguez to the eighth spot in the batting order.

TodayInSports @TodayInSportsCo



14× All-Star

World Series champion (2009)

3× AL MVP🏅

696 career homeruns



#TodayInSports #OTD Today in 1994, Alex Rodriguez makes his MLB debut.14× All-StarWorld Series champion (2009)3× AL MVP🏅696 career homeruns Today in 1994, Alex Rodriguez makes his MLB debut. 14× All-Star ⭐️ World Series champion (2009) 🏆3× AL MVP🏅696 career homeruns ⚾️#TodayInSports #OTD https://t.co/Ir0qO0ZZAj

Joe Torre served as the chief baseball officer in the MLB from 2011 to 2020. Since 2020, he has been serving as a special assistant to the Commissioner of Baseball.

Poll : 0 votes