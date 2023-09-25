The Cincinnati Reds played a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon to finish the home portion of their regular season schedule. For veteran first baseman Joey Votto, the game had extra meaning, since it may be his last time playing at home.

Votto's lengthy career with the Reds may have ended on Sunday. Since Friday, the 40-year-old first baseman has resumed using the Rolling Stones song "Paint It Black" as his walk-up tune.

Reds supporters loudly applauded Votto as the first few recognizable guitar notes began to play before his first at-bat in the series finale against the Pirates. Votto exited the batter's box, signaled for a timeout, and raised his helmet. He waved some more as the applause became louder. He indicated the batter's box after that and said, "I gotta go hit."

Votto said," “I very nearly cried. I was so focused on competing that I wasn’t quite there emotionally, but because it took so long, I almost got there. It was a spectacular moment for me. It was as special as it gets.”

Joey Votto's rewards and recognitions

Votto, a first baseman for the Cincinnati Reds who is Canadian, made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2007. Votto is only the second MLB player from Canada to have hit 300 home runs and driven in 1,000 runs since Larry Walker. He is also the second Canadian to get 2,000 hits.

Votto, a six-time MLB All-Star, has also received the Tip O'Neill Award and the Lou Marsh Trophy twice as Canada's athlete of the year. In 2010, he got the NL Hank Aaron Award as well as the NL MVP Award. In 2011, he got his first Gold Glove Award.