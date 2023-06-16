Jonah Cox MLB Draft: Player Profile, Stats and predicted pick for Oral Roberts standout

Jonah Cox is widely regarded as a top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles outfielder has been excellent over the past two seasons and will be hoping to hear his name called out at the upcoming draft in July.

Although there is still competition among outfielders in this year's pool, we expect Cox to get selected in the early stages of the first round of the draft. He is considered a top-10 pick.

Cox has shown incredible consistency and maturity over the past two seasons. He stands at 6'3 which is quite tall for a batter and weighs 185 lbs. However, Cox has incredible athleticism and covers the ground under him extremely well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moreover, he is cheeky and well aware of his surroundings while stealing bases. The Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers are reportedly keen on Cox's services.

Last season, Cox recorded 40 hits and one home run in 138 at-bats at a .290 batting average. He has taken his game to the next level in 2023.

Jonah Cox's stats in 2023 season

Oral Roberts outfielder Jonah Cox

Jonah Cox is having a stellar campaign for the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in 2023. The 21-year-old has racked up 110 hits and 11 home runs in 262 at-bats with a stunning .480 average.

Cox also has 28 stolen bases in 31 attempts and he is one of the reasons why the Golden Eagles have made it to the College World Series this year. The team was the No.4 seed in their regionals but have been riding on the back of their star batter's displays over the past few months.

It will now be interesting to see how Cox fares in the crunch stages of the NCAA Baseball tournament as the Oral Roberts take on TCU later on Friday.

Moreover, several MLB teams will be keeping a close eye on him in the draft next month.

Poll : 0 votes