"That trade alone should get Cashman fired" "Are you f***ing kidding me where was this with the Yankees" - New York Yankees fans despise management after Jordan Montgomery's recent success with Cardinals

New St. Louis Cardinals trade deadline acquisition Jordan Montgomery has dominated since his arrival in St. Louis. On August 2, the New York Yankees traded Montgomery for Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader.

For the Yankees this season, Montgomery was having a decent season. Through 21 starts, he was 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA and a 1.1 WHIP. He also had 97 strikeouts and 23 walks through 114.2 innings pitched with New York. However, after a disappointing stretch of games, including an embarrassing start against the New York Mets, the Yanks decided to ship him off.

Since sending him to the St. Louis Cardinals, Jordan Montgomery has been absolutely lights-out. Through four starts for the Cards, Montgomery has a perfect 4-0 with an insanely low 0.35 ERA. He has given up just one earned run in 25.2 innings pitched, and has been a true X-Factor for St. Louis since the trade.

This recent stretch has easily been the best baseball Jordan Montgomery has ever played in his Major League career. New York Yankees fans are beyond angry, wondering why he could not do this with them.

It seems that Montgomery is now a completely different player for St. Louis, and something similar is happening to Joey Gallo in Los Angeles. Perhaps the pressure of playing in New York was too high, and Montgomery feels more comfortable pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals.

This also comes while the Yankees are going through an extremely rough patch. The Yanks have not been the same team since the trade deadline, and they are falling fast.

Is Jordan Montgomery causing the current New York Yankees collapse?

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

No, Jordan Montgomery is not the sole reason why the Yankees have been playing horrible baseball. However, he does play a factor, as the Yankees could definitely use his arm in the rotation.

Despite winning the past two games, the Yankees are just 5-14 since the August 2 trade deadline. They have also yet to win a series against any team since the All-Star break.

For a team that once had the best record in Major League Baseball, they are now starting to fall off. They currently hold an eight-game lead in the American League East, but this will shrink if they continue to play as they currently are. The New York Yankees need to turn it around for these final weeks of the 2022 MLB season.

