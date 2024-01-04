Jordan Montgomery Landing Spots: 5 reasons why the Yankees are a better fit than Rangers for coveted ace

2023 was a whirlwind season for left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery, from starting the season with one of baseball's most disappointing teams to finishing the year hoisting the World Series trophy.

A member of the Yankees from 2017 to 2022, Montgomery's time in the Bronx saw him home his pitching abilities and ascend to become one of the top starting arms in the league. At the 2022 trade deadline, he was dealt to the Cardinals in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader.

After a decent first half of the 2023 season with the Cards, Jordan Montgomery was traded to the Texas Rangers. In Texas, Montgomery went 4-2, posting a 2.79 ERA before winning the World Series.

Now a free agent, Montgomery is faced with the possibility of heading back to either the Rangers or New York Yankees. Let's examine why the Bronx is probably the best choice for the 31-year-old.

5 reasons why the Yankees are a better fit for Jordan Montgomery

5. More money

After narrowly missing out on signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Yankees GM Brian Cashman knows that the fanbase needs a big-name pitching addition. As the man who originally traded Montgomery from the Yankees, Cashman caught a lot of criticism in the midst of the ace's 2023 postseason success. Should he want to come back to the Bronx, it is likely that the Yankees will sweeten the pot with a deal that would be hard to refuse.

"i wouldn’t mind picking up jordan montgomery just based off of this play alone tbh" - Swilly

4. Familiarity

Although several names of Jordan Montgomery's first six seasons with the Yankees have departed, many still remain. Perhaps more importantly, Montgomery understands the nuance of pitching in the hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium, which actually allowed even fewer home runs than Globe Life Field, where the Texas Rangers play, last season.

3. Small Fish, Big Pond

Although the Rangers boast a top-tier lineup of hitters, their pitching corps is not as developed. Martin Perez is gone, Max Scherzer is old and injury-prone. Although the Rangers have some decent pitchers, re-signing with the Yankees will allow Jordan Montgomery to feature alongside 2023 AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, and a host of other pitchers who will serve to better the team and take some direct heat off Montgomery.

"Big strikeout for Jordan Montgomery to get Mullins" - Talkin' Yanks

2. Bullpen support

Besides Gerrit Cole, the Yankees rotation was not much to speak of this season. Had they not been backed up by MLB's best bullpen, things might have been much worse. With a reliever ERA of 3.34, the Yankees' bullpen allowed nearly a run and a half less than relief arms on the Rangers. For maintaining leads and supporting starters, this is a factor that cannot be looked past.

1. It's the Yankees, after all

Perhaps most pertinently, the New York Yankees are baseball's most esteemed team and allow players opportunities at recognition that other teams, like perhaps the Colorado Rockies, do not. After spending significant time playing in the Big Apple, Montgomery may want to return to the center of the baseball universe.

