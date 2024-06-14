Jose Abreu Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for former MVP following Astros release 

The Houston Astros have decided to cut ties with former AL MVP Jose Abreu. After a disastrous season, the 37-year-old first baseman now finds himself on the open market. Even though the Astros will be on the hook for the more than $30,000,000 owed to Abreu in 2024 and 2025, he can sign with another team during that stretch. He may need to sign a minor-league deal, but he could land elsewhere.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"The Astros have released Jose Abreu" - @MLBONFOX

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jose Abreu's 2024 campaign has been a major disappointment. The three-time All-Star has looked like a shell of his former self., posting a dismal .124 batting average with a pair of home runs and seven RBIs. While there is a chance that Abreu may no longer be able to play at the MLB level, some teams may be willing to take a shot on the former MVP given his track record.

3 potential landing spots for Jose Abreu following his Astros release

#1 - Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners find themselves atop the American League West division with a 40-31 record. There could be one of the teams potentially interested in Abreu's services. The Mariners' lineup has been inconsistent at times and the team will likely look to bolster their roster this summer.

Abreu could be a low-cost, low-risk signing for Seattle. If he could turn back the clock, he could be a valuable depth bat for the Mariners this season. Mitch Garver has struggled to produce consistently, which could open the door for Abreu to earn a spot.

#2 - Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have struggled all season. The club's front office has dismissed the notion of trading away stars Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., so adding a proven veteran for minimal cost could pique some interest. The Blue Jays have already DFA'd Cavan Biggio and Dan Vogelbach, which could open the door for Abreu to earn a shot with the club.

#3 - Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox's 2024 season appears to already be over as the team finds themselves last in the American League Central with an 18-52 record. If the White Sox were to bring back Jose Abreu, it could present the former All-Star with an opportunity to play out his career with his former club.

Expand Tweet

"This is such a wasted year for the White Sox, let Jose Abreu come back and retire with us. I don’t care if he doesn’t get a hit the rest of the year, this would make my heart happy" - @courtney883

While there may be other clubs interested in the first baseman, if Abreu is considering retirement joining the White Sox would be a fitting end to a successful MLB career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback