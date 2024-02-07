Jose Altuve Contract: Ranking star slugger's deal among biggest extensions in Astros history 

Second baseman and former AL MVP Jose Altuve has extended his stay with the Houston Astros. The club gave him a five-year, $125 million historic contract extension that will keep him with the franchise until he is 39 years old.

The All-Star second baseman was entering the final year of his seven-year, $163.5 million deal that he signed back in 2018. The new extension will start after the end of the 2024 season, during which he'll earn $29 million.

Apart from the $15 million signing bonus, Altuve is set to make $30 million from 2025 to 2027 and then $10 million in each of the remaining two years.

Given the historic contract extension, here's a deep dive into the top five contract extensions in Astros history.

Ranking biggest contract extensions in Astros history ft. Jose Altuve

#5: Lance McCullers Jr. (5 years, $85 million)

Right-handed pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and the Astros agreed on a five-year, $85 million extension ahead of the 2021 season. The starting ace will be with the Astros till the 2026 season and has already made a vital contribution to the 2022 championship run.

Third baseman Alex Bregman and the Astros agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract extension ahead of the 2019 season. Bregman has been a vital roster member for the Astros over the years and he too will be expecting a contract extension from Houston as he is in the final year of his contract and will be a free agent after the 2024 season.

#3: Jose Altuve (5 years, $125 million)

Altuve's 2023 contract extension ranks third on the list. As previously mentioned, the five-year, $125 million extension with a $15 million signing bonus will keep him with the franchise till 2029.

Left-handed slugger Yordan Alvarez has been the symbol of power on the Astros roster in recent years, as his playoff exploits are not unknown to anyone. So, rightly tapping on his prime, the Astros extended him a six-year, $115 million contract midway through the 2022 season. The contract will see him don Astro colors through the 2028 season.

#1: Jose Altuve (7 years, $163.5 million)

Back in 2018, the Astros signed Altuve to a record five-year, $151 million extension. Given that he had two years left on the existing contract he signed with the club in 2013, the contract was transformed into a seven-year, $163.5 million extension that will see him through the 2024 season.

