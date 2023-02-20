In February 2005, former Oakland Athletics star Jose Canseco appeared on Mike Wallace's "60 Minutes" and his comments will be remembered forever.

Canseco admitted to the widespread use of steroids during his MLB career. He didn't beat around the bush and spilled the beans about using PEDs from his first MLB season to his last in 2001.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation between Jose and Wallace:

Mike Wallace: "You essentially strengthened your body and your performance with a cocktail of steroids and growth hormones."

Jose: "Yes."

Mike Wallace: "You say this, 'I would never have been a Major League-caliber player without steroids.' Right."

Jose: "Well, it's a true statement. No ifs and buts about it."

Super 70s Sports @Super70sSports Jose Canseco became baseball's only 40/40/40 man in 1988 when he cranked 40 homers, stole 40 bases, and his steroid-infested nuts shrank to 40% their normal size. Jose Canseco became baseball's only 40/40/40 man in 1988 when he cranked 40 homers, stole 40 bases, and his steroid-infested nuts shrank to 40% their normal size. https://t.co/7imHaN0jGF

"Jose Canseco became baseball's only 40/40/40 man in 1988 when he cranked 40 homers, stole 40 bases, and his steroid-infested nuts shrank to 40% their normal size." - Super 70s Sports

No one was exactly shocked by Canseco's admission. However, everyone was taken aback when he named other MLB players who had used steroids in his 2005 book "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big."

Jose Canseco accused Mark McGwire of using PEDs in his controversial book

(L-R) Cecil Fielder #45 of the Detroit Tigers, Jose and Mark McGuire #25 of the Oakland Athletics look on during batting practice prior to the1990 All-Star Game, Wrigley Field, July 1990 in Chicago. (Photo by Steve Goldstein/Getty Images)

In his 2005 tell-all book, Jose Canseco accused his former Athletics teammate, Mark McGwire, of using PEDs during the former first baseman's MLB career.

Initially, after denying Canseco's claims for a long time, McGwire finally came clean in 2010. He acknowledged that he used steroids when he smashed MLB's home run record in 1998.

Baseball In Pics @baseballinpix Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa amidst the home run chase, 1998 Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa amidst the home run chase, 1998 https://t.co/3HI4nKguZs

Besides McGwire, other prominent players Canseco named icluded Juan González, Rafael Palmeiro, Iván Rodríguez, and Jason Giambi.

Poll : 0 votes