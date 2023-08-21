In his book "Juiced," Jose Canseco mentions that Cal Ripken Jr. had a completely different status regarding the media. Ripken is a former shortstop and third baseman who spent his 21-year MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles.

He received unwavering media protection throughout his whole career. He was one of those untouchable guys, the player who could do no wrong. He was even given a pass for how he handled the other players.

These actions did not, however, make the minority players feel comfortable. Canseco pointed that out in his book:

"He used to stay at a separate hotel from the rest of the team, and take a separate car from the team bus. The official explanation was that it was for security reasons, but we minority players couldn't help feeling otherwise."

However, things were different for minority players if they ever sought to take an additional car. Media used to say, "They're not team players. The team is not essential to them." But a man like Ripken could act however he pleases, without interference.

Ripken was the one who was most outspoken about portraying a false image. That's how the media played a massive role in protecting him and his vision.

Jose Canseco's overall MLB career history

Former Major League Baseball (MLB) outfielder and designated hitter Jose Canseco is a Cuban-American. He made a name for himself as one of the best power hitters in the game while playing with the Oakland Athletics. He was a six-time All-Star and won the Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards in 1986 and 1988, respectively.

With the Oakland A's (1989) and the New York Yankees (2000), Jose Canseco won two World Series. He made baseball history in 1988 when he became the first player to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in a single season.

Four times, in 1988, 1990 and 1991 as an AL outfielder and once in 1998 as a designated hitter, he received the Silver Slugger award. He is one of 14 players in MLB history with 400 home runs and 200 stolen bases. He ranks fourth all-time in As history with 254 home runs.

Jose Canseco played 1,887 games in 17 seasons with seven different clubs, averaging 40 home runs, 120 RBIs and 102 runs scored every 162 games. This despite suffering from numerous injuries in the latter portion of his career. His 462 career home runs rank 11th in American League history.