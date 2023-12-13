Jose Canseco's daughter Josie exudes elegance by pairing all-black outfit with René Caovilla Juniper sandals

Fans who watched baseball in the late 1980s and early 1990s will remember Jose Canseco. Known for his tremendous strengths and rugged good looks, many might not know that Canseco's daughter, Josie, is now older than her father was when he won the MVP Award in 1988.

Josie Canseco is a model and internet personality born to Jose Canseco and his ex-wife Jessica. Josie was born in 1996, while her father was playing for the Boston Red Sox.

In his retirement, Jose has been hit with several scandals. In addition to charges of fighting, reckless driving, and steroid use, Canseco has also gone bankrupt since retiring in 2001.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Against the backdrop of her polarizing father, Josie has pressed on. In a recent Instagram story, the younger Canseco showed off a stylish outfit for her 1.2 million followers on the platform.

Instagram / Josie Canseco

Instagram / Jose Canseco

Born in Cuba, Canseco grew up in Florida. After winning the Minor League Baseball Player of the Year Award in 1985, Canseco was called up to the Oakland Athletics. In 1986, the outfielder hit .240/.318/.4457 with 33 home runs and 117 RBIs to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award.

After winning the 1988 MVP, Canseco was inked to a five-year deal worth $23.5 million with the A's, making him the highest-paid player ever at that point. However, Canseco was traded to the Texas Rangers in 1992. From there, his career would slowly begin to decline.

Expand Tweet

"Jose Canseco’s daughter Josie: Ex-MLB star blew all of our ‘family money’" - New York Post

Canseco continued to show flashes of brilliance, including a 1998 Silver Slugger Award that he won on account of his career-high 46 home runs as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. However, as he aged, his numbers dropped. Canseco retired from MLB in 2001 at the age of 36.

Jose Canseco's daughter is reinventing the family name

At 6-foot-4, Canseco was always seen as the epitome of athleticism. However, with his young daughter stealing the spotlight on account of her femininity, it appears as though the world might begin to equate the Canseco name with a different public persona.

Given Jose's fame, however, that could take a little while longer.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.