MLB legends Alex Rodriguez and Jose Canseco never had a great relationship. Canseco always aimed jabs at A-Rod and once in 2022 he challenged his arch rival to a bozing bout.

"Once I rehab my knee and my shoulder I think Alex Rodriguez should get into the ring with me" - Jose Canseco

Rodriguez never entertained Canseco's tweets.

Jose Canseco alleged Alex Rodriguez of cheating on ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez

Canseco's obsession with J-Lo was evident in his repeated attempts to extort Rodriguez by claiming to have evidence that A-Rod was cheating on her when the two were dating.

In 2019, Canseco posted a couple of tweets accusing A-Rod and his ex-wife Jessica of having an illicit relationship.

"Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is" - Jose Canseco

Even further, Canseco stated that he would be open to taking a lie detector test to support his claims.

Jessica always denied the allegations.

"Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends" - jessicacanseco

Jennifer Lopez retaliated against Jose Canseco in April 2019 after he disparaged her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Rodriguez. It took place during a radio interview on The Breakfast Club.

“It doesn’t matter. I know what the truth is. I know who he is. He knows who I am. We’re just happy. We’re not going to let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is.”

Both Canseco and A-Rod were great players of their time but their storied baseball careers were marred by their PED usage.

Canseco is a two-time World Series champion with the Oakland A's and the New York Yankees while A-Rod helped the Yankees win the 2009 World Series.

