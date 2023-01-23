In 2014, former MLB outfielder and designated hitter Jose Canseco took to Twitter to challenge his former Oakland Athletics teammate Mark McGwire in an attempt to patch things up with the first baseman.

In his 2005 book "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big," Canseco accused Mark McGwire of taking performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

Canseco's book played a significant role in exposing the steroid controversy and providing information for the Mitchell Report, which analysed the usage of PEDs in MLB and was published in December 2007. Many athletes he identified in the book denied taking PEDs, and some of them even sued him for defamation, which added to the book's controversy.

Canseco's accusations permanently damaged his relationship with McGwire. Nine years after the incident, Canseco made an effort to reconcile with McGwire on Twitter.

"Mark let's do an HR challenge for charity. If I win, will you forgive me?," wrote Canseco in his tweet.

Mark McGwire initially said that he would not respond to Canseco's book in a way that would "dignify the claims."

McGwire did, however, eventually acknowledge using drugs during his MLB career in 2010. He issued a public speech in which he expressed regret for his behavior and made it clear that he had intermittently taken steroids since 1989.

Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire were known as the "Bash Brothers"

Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire were formerly referred to as the "Bash Brothers" while they were teammates with the Oakland A's from 1985 to 1992. They were renowned for their on-field camaraderie as well as their propensity for home runs.

The Bash Brothers also helped the Oakland Athletics win the World Series in 1989 and guide them to three consecutive berths in the World Series from 1988 to 1990.

