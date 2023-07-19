MLB star Jose Reyes was once compelled by ex-partner Christina Sanchez to carry out fatherly duties with a $41,000 monthly Child Support Demand. Reyes, an infielder for the New York Mets, allegedly had a six-year relationship with Christina before 2015. Sanchez filed a lawsuit against Reyes seeking an increase in child support for their daughter, who is seven, from $11,000 to $41,000 per month.

Reyes married Katherine Ramirez in 2008. Even though Sanchez claimed they were romantically involved before his marriage, Reyes didn't emphasize her words.

According to Brian Niemietz of the New York Daily News, Reyes hasn't seen his daughter since 2015 and thinks the circumstance is impacting him on the pitch.

He said, "When you're a father, you're going to have something in the back of your mind bugging you. You have to be broken inside to shun your own flesh and blood."

Reyes, the third baseman in the starting lineup for New York, was hitting just .079 with no RBIs in 2017. After his Colorado Rockies release, he returned to the Mets.

Jose Reyes' contribution to the New York Mets and the MLB

Being able to play in the MLB for 16 seasons and spend most of that time with one team is no minor accomplishment. The four-time All-Star played for the Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins, and Colorado Rockies in addition to his twelve years with the New York Mets.

Jose Reyes, who excels at getting on base and the art of the steal, is best described as an offensive weapon. He has a career with 517 stolen bases. The New York Mets slugger also accomplished the impossible of obtaining all possible hits in a game against the Cincinnati Reds in 2006.

Reyes even tops some outstanding record book lists, as evidenced by this figure shared on Twitter by Anthony DiComo. Unsurprisingly, New York Mets fans still adore Jose Reyes, the All-Star shortstop, after such a long and successful career. Even though he is no longer playing, fans still recognize him as a legend.

