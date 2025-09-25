Jose Siri Landing Spots: 3 MLB teams that could sign ex-Mets outfielder

Jose Siri was designated for assignment by the New York Mets activating Tyrone Taylor in his place. The outfielder didn't have the best of stays in the Big Apple, having been traded to the team from the Tampa Bay Rays in the offseason.

Ad

The Dominican avoided arbitration and signed a $2.4 million contract this year. That leaves him with two more years of club control left through arbitration years. While there might not be any takers for him in the short 4-5 game stretch, Siri might be picked, keeping 2026 in mind.

The 30-year-old scored at just .063 in 36 plate appearances this season. But the center fielder has been very good in defense. He had a +40 run value and +40 outs above average in the last three seasons. In 2024, he had a 99 percentile ranking for his arm's range for outfielders in his position.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Thus, teams that require bolstering their outfield defense could be looking to sign him.

Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox, despite being one of the contenders, have the worst fielding percentage (.980) in the MLB in 2025 and have committed the most errors (114). Their three primary outfielders have similar figures: Jarren Duran, .975 FP with 6 errors, Ceddanne Rafaela, .984 FP with 5 errors, and Wilyer Abreu, .977 FP with 5 errors. All three have provided much better offense than Siri but the Red Sox could be prompted to upgrade their defensive backups.

Ad

Los Angeles Angels

Another team with a low FP of .983, on whom Jose Siri could get some time as a backup to their outfielders, could be the Angels. The left and right fields are well guarded for the Halos with Taylor Ward and Mike Trout taking up the duties. However, they haven't found a proper center fielder. Jo Adell has played 88 games in the position but has a -1.3 bWAR. Bryce Teodosio and Kyren Paris were also given playing time but haven't impressed in the position.

Ad

Cleveland Guardians

Guardians' center field position has put up a .203 average with a .582 OPS this season. They have a .983 FP as well while committing 96 errors in defense, 5 of which have come from Angel Martinez who has a defensive WAR of -0.5. Even in the right field position, all five players with more than 20 games in the position have a negative defensive WAR. They could use someone like Siri, not only for some important high-leverage games, but also help younger talent with his skills.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More