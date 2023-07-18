Josh Donaldson Injury Update: Yankees star reportedly out for the season after landing on IL with strained calf 

During the seventh inning of a game of Saturday July 15, Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson sustained a calf injury and left his team's contest against the Colorado Rockies.

While the original prognosis was unknown to fans, they now have more information pertaining to his condition.

On Monday, the 37-year old told reporters that he has been diagnosed with a high-grade calf strain. The former AL MVP also noted that there is a considerable likelihood the injury will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Josh Donaldson grabs his calf after a swing and went down to the clubhouse after

After putting up the worst full-season stats of his career in 2022, Donaldson has continued to struggle. In 33 games for the New York Yankees in 2023, Josh Donaldson is batting just .142. The regrettable batting average comes after he put up a .222/.308/.374 slashline last season.

In addition to his plate woes, Josh Donaldson has spent more time on the IL this season than not. He was out of the lineup from early April until late May with hamstring troubles. Some observers say that he was not 100% when he came back to the lineup following his lengthy hiatus.

After coming to the Yankees in a March 2022 trade with the Minnesota Twins, it did not take long for fans in the Bronx to start deriding him for his struggles. Many Yankees fans view Donaldson as well past his prime.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Do you really think Josh Donaldson has played his last game for the Yankees?

Despite his current fall, Donaldson used to be one of the best players in the MLB. His 41 home runs and 123 RBIs for the 2015 Toronto Blue Jays captured him the AL MVP Award that season.

Additionally, the Florida-native has punched his ticket to the All-Star Game three times in his career, all consecutive appearances.

Josh Donaldson will probably use injury as grounds for retirement

Even before his injury, Donaldson floated that he is considering retirement at the end of the season. Now, his state makes that fate a sort of inevitability.

Although a dominant hitter in his time, age has not been kind to Donaldson. At least he will not have to deal with constant hate and abuse, both online and in person, on account of his poor hitting anymore.

