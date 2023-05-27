New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was suspended for a game over a controversy related to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson on May 21, 2022. Major League Baseball had issued the suspension with an undisclosed amount of fine over an "inappropriate comment" made by Donaldson.

Josh appealed the punishment and up until the appeals process was through, he couldn't play for the Yankees. The Yankees reported that Donaldson was added to the COVID-19 disabled list just before the suspension was made public.

Michael Hill, MLB's senior vice president for on-field operations, said,

"There is no dispute over what was said on the field. Regardless of Mr. Donaldson's intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions. In addition, Mr. Donaldson's remark was a contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams, and warrants discipline."

After the game, Donaldson admitted to calling Anderson "Jackie" in the first inning, a reference to Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball in 1947. The third baseman for the Yankees apologized and said he didn't mean to offend.

Josh Donaldson and the White Sox

In 2021, Donaldson smashed a home run off Lucas Giolito while playing for the Minnesota Twins. As he reached home plate, he rubbed his hands together and stated, "Hands not sticky anymore."

Josh Donaldson in New York Yankees' jersey

MLB had increased its efforts to look into the use of foreign substances by pitchers. Donaldson said:

"I didn't see any swings and misses on fastballs up yesterday where he normally gets swings and misses up there. ... That's where you get that hopping effect from the spin rate."

Giolito responded by referring to Josh Donaldson as a "pest" and describing his behaviour as he reached home plate as "classless." However, Donaldson claimed that after the game he confronted Giolito in the parking lot to speak with him. The incidents are a clear indication that Donaldson should maintain a safe distance from the White Sox before he lands himself into trouble.

