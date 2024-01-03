Josh Hader landing spots: Top 5 destinations for star reliever as free agency heats up

As the race for five-time All-Star reliever Josh Hader picks up speed after the New Year, three front runners have reportedly emerged: the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Texas Rangers. The 29-year-old left-handed pitcher is in high demand as the most prominent and established reliever available in the market. However, after an impressive season prior to his free agency, Hader is now looking to cash in with a long-term, lucrative contract.

Here's a look at his top five potential destinations:

#1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Having already broken the bank to sign Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers show no signs of stopping. They have already traded for Tyler Glasnow to round up a formidable starting rotation and are now looking to add a reliever.

Hader is reportedly looking to become the highest paid closer in the game and the Dodgers might be best equipped to make that happen.

#2. New York Yankees

While they might have missed out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Yankees already have a formidable bullpen and Hader's addition could make it the best in the league by far. Josh Hader's acquisition could also give them some flexibility to trade for a starting pitcher as well.

#3. Texas Rangers

The biggest problem with Hader is that he is looking for a huge contract while not many teams are willing to pay big for a closer. At the same time, the Rangers have had some financial issues of their own which may discourage them from making the move. Nonetheless, reports suggest that they are among the favorites to land him.

#4. New York Mets

It is no secret that the Mets went all out for Yamamoto and came short. Yet, they still need to add a big name to their pitching to satisfy fans and Hader may be the perfect answer.

#5. Phildelphia Phillies

The Phillies were originally touted as the best fit for Josh Hader but the closer's demands for a huge contract make them less likely to sign him. However, they remain an unlikely option who may yet surprise everyone.

Dodgers best equipped to sign Josh Hader but their priorities lie elsewhere

As the Los Angeles Dodgers have proved over the winter, they may be the only MLB team capable of offering Josh Hader the kind of contract that he is looking for.

However, while the Dodgers are no doubt interested in Hader, adding depth into their starting rotation reportedly remains a priority for them. Therefore, a potential Dodgers offer for Hader might not be inminent.

