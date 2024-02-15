Josie Canseco calls Alex Bregman's wife Reagan a 'cutie' in latest post embodying Valentine's Day vibes

American supermodel and daughter of legendary MLB star Jose Canseco, Josie Canseco recently complimented Alex Bregman's wife Reagan's Valentine's Day look on social media. The MLB star's wife recently shared her Valentine's Day look with her fans on social media and it seemed the pictures attracted the interest of the supermodel as well.

Along with the snaps, the post also came with a caption:

"with love 💌"

Along with all the other fans who appreciated this look of Reagan, Josie commented on the post as well:

"Cutie."

Josie herself is quite active on social media and has often mesmerized her fans with her looks and style. She's recently modeled for a variety of photographers and swimwear brands. She also announced that she would be featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar's March edition.

Josie Canseco talked about nepotism

Josie Canseco is a successful American supermodel and her career has been on the right trajectory. However, many do feel that being the daughter of MLB legend Jose Canseco helped her reach the heights where she currently is. Josie has always been vocal regarding such rumors and has often addressed them.

In an interview with Maxim in 2023, she addressed the subject of nepotism. Josie mentioned that it's not always what it looks like and everyone has their own issues:

“I think everyone should just remember that a lot of this world is smoke and mirrors. Everyone’s family goes through their own set of issues, and sometimes when you have one side of your life in the public eye, the personal side can bleed through and make things messy. I’m grateful for my family in every way, but it’s just not all what it may seem.”

