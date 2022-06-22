“Judges numbers are in a different stratosphere compared to Pete” “Article must’ve been written by a Mets WFAN caller” - MLB fans react to Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso NYC MVP comparison 

New York Yankee Aaron Judge and New York Met Pete Alonso are leading their teams to the best records in their respective leagues. The Yankees are the first team in all of Major League Baseball to reach 50 wins. They have a record of 50 and 17, which is the best in the American League and all of baseball. The Mets have a 45-24 record. It is the best in the National League and the second best record in baseball behind the Yankees.

Since both New York baseball teams are dominant this year, this has sparked the question of who is the 'NYC MVP." Or what would otherwise be known as the best baseball player in New York City right now. Judge and Alonso are the top two contenders for this position, so comparing the two stars has been on the rise.

Aaron Judge is on pace to have a historic season for the Yankees this year. He is currently leading all of baseball with 25 home runs. He is also on pace to be the first player since the steroid era to hit 60+ home runs in a single season. Furthermore, he has a slashline of .301/.380/.647, which is among the best in baseball currently.

Pete Alonso is also having an outstanding season for the Mets. As of now, he is the National League leader in home runs with 19. He is also leading the entire MLB with 64 RBIs. His slashline of .277/.357/.542, though slightly worse then Judge's, is also still elite.

Since the debate sparked, there have been many baseball fans, especially from both teams, who have a lot to say about the two players. A lot of New York Yankees fans hyped up Judge, saying he is much better than Alonso.

Both players are having outstanding seasons for their respective teams, but fans were up in arms over this debate. This is what MLB fans on Reddit had to say.

MLB fans debate over Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso

Many fans believe that this should not be debated because Judge is having a much better MLB season compared to Alonso. Some have even said that Alonso does not even have elite numbers this season.

Even this New York Mets fan said that Alonso is not as good as Judge this year.

This fan went as far as saying that only biased Mets fans could think that Pete Alonso is comparable to Aaron Judge.

There were also fans arguing that this was just to stir up drama because both New York baseball teams are currently performing so well this season. This honestly might be the case.

Although Pete Alonso is having a great year for the Mets, Aaron Judge is just putting up some insane stats this season. This should have never been a comparison; it just takes away from Alonso's season when comparing him to Judge, who is noticeably better. It is just because the two happen to play in the same city, and it creates attention when comparing the two.

