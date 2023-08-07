MLB center-fielder Julio Rodríguez's girlfriend, Jordyn Huitema, played for Canada in the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023. Last week, Australia defeated the North American team with a thunderous 4-0 score to win Group B's top spot. As a result of the loss, Jordyn Huitema and her team were knocked out of the tournament. They failed to pass the World Cup group stages for the first time since 2011.

Meanwhile, the Australians were relentless in attack, capitalizing on their opportunities and energizing the fans with their aggressive play and cutting edge. Sam Kerr, Australia's ace striker, once again watched helplessly from the bench as Hayley Raso scored twice for her country.

After the elimination, Jordyn took Instagram to express her sorrow and frustration.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Definitely not the path we wanted to take, and we walk away wanting more from ourselves. All we can do is trust that everything happens for a reason. Thank you to all the Canadian fans, we appreciate you so much."

Following Canada's tragic departure from the Women's World Cup, Huitema was being harassed by the fans. The list below includes a few of the responses.

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

Julio Rodríguez and girlfriend Jordyn Huitema's relationship

Jordyn Huitema, a professional women's soccer player, and Seattle Mariner's Julio Rodriguez are dating. On November 1, 2022, the couple began dating, and since then, media attention has focused on their romance.

The circumstances surrounding Julio Rodrguez and Huitema's meeting are still unknown. Nonetheless, it is known that Jordyn ended a five-year relationship with Alphonso Davies, a well-known player for Bayern Munich and the Canadian National Soccer Team. After the split up, she and Julio became close. In November 2022, the pair announced their relationship status to their followers on social media.

Still, in their early twenties, Julio Rodriguez and Jordyn Huitema are concentrating on their individual baseball and soccer careers. They haven't started a family or been married yet, but they are working hard to be the best in their sports.