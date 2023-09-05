Julio Rodriguez's affection for Naruto unveiled as Mariners $210,000,000 All-Star boasts anime-themed batting guard

2017 American League Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez recently spoke about his interest in anime character Naruto Uzumaki from the "Naruto" television series.

The Seattle Mariners outfielder considers Naruto his all-time favorite anime character. He said he likes Naruto since he too was an average guy before accomplishing extraordinary feats. MLB Life tweeted Rodriguez's comments about his interest in Naruto.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Julio Rodríguez explains why he loves anime and Naruto: "Naruto is my favorite anime. He was basically a nobody. And he became the most important person when he was nobody. A lot of people would say, 'Oh, you're watching a cartoon.' But, are you listening to what this cartoon is saying?" - MLBLife

Expand Tweet

Hear all of what he had to say - MLBLife

Last year, Julio Rodriguez agreed to a hefty, lengthy contract with the Mariners. He was assured $210 million over 12 years.

Expand Tweet

The structure of Julio Rodriguez's massive extension is very complicated, but the topline details, sources tell ESPN: $210 million guaranteed over 14 years with the ability to grow to well over $400M. Includes player and team options. The great @JesseSanchezMLB was on the deal. - JeffPassan

Julio Rodriguez's career with the Seattle Mariners

On Opening Day, April 8, 2022, Rodriguez made his big league debut. He received two consecutive awards for American League (AL) Rookie of the Month in May and June 2022. He appeared in 29 games and put up a batting average of .280/.361/.542 with seven home runs, 16 RBIs and five stolen bases, while also scoring 22 runs.

On September 14, he became the first rookie to reach the 25-25 club. On August 26, Rodriguez agreed to a 14-year deal extension with the Mariners that may go up to $400 million depending on his growth.

Rodriguez won the AL Rookie of the Year Award and the Silver Slugger Award in 2021. On April 7, 2023, Rodriguez hit 30 home runs, becoming the Mariners' player to do it in the fewest games (140).