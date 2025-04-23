Jung Hoo Lee drops 1-word reaction to $182M Giants star’s Golden Goose collab

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee recently reacted to teammate Willy Adames’ latest brand collaboration.

Adames, who is in his debut season with the Giants after signing a seven-year, $182 million deal in December, showcased his fashion side in a new partnership with luxury brand Golden Goose.

Korean-born player Jung Hoo Lee joined the Giants a year before Adames, inking a six-year, $113 million contract. On Tuesday, Adames shared a post featuring apparel and sneakers from Golden Goose, captioning it:

“Golden Goose x Me🙇🏻… #ThanksGod #NoBookBag @goldengoose,” he captioned the post.

The clip features Willy Adames flaunting a relaxed style, sporting a navy plaid flannel shirt over a white T-shirt, loose cargo pants, and white sneakers from his Golden Goose collaboration.

He completes the look with a gold chain and Prada sunglasses. In the video, Adames is seen walking and posing at various locations while carrying a brown bag.

Among several reactions to the post was one from Lee, who commented:

“Swag🔥”

Willy Adames IG (Credits: Instagram@willy2802)

Adames wrapped up the 2024 season with a solid performance for the Milwaukee Brewers. The 29-year-old recorded a .251 batting average, 32 home runs, 112 RBIs, and 74 walks across 161 games.

Willy Adames expresses confidence in bouncing back after his slow start to the season

On Monday, Willy Adames faced his former team, the Milwaukee Brewers, but struggled at the plate, going 0-for-4. However, he managed to score a run in the seventh inning on Jung Hoo Lee’s RBI triple.

So far in the 2025 season, Adames holds a .194 batting average with one home run and 11 RBIs across 23 games. Aware of his usual slow start at the plate, Adames addressed the situation, saying (via MLB.com):

“If you’ve followed my career, I never hit in April. I’m not really worried about it. I’m just working and trying to find it. Right now, this is how it is, unfortunately for me. It always takes time for me to get going. They can tell me I struggled for the first month and a half the majority of my years. I always continue to work and try to find my adjustment. When I click, I just click and it doesn’t go away.”

The San Francisco Giants secured a 5-2 victory over the Brewers on Monday. The two teams will continue their series on Tuesday at Oracle Park.

