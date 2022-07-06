"Just wearing this uniform again is special. Being with these guys is special." - Trayce Thompson heaps praise on Los Angeles Dodgers following his first homer

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been red-hot to start the 2022 MLB season. They are just the second team in baseball to reach 50 wins on the year. They also have the second-best record in baseball behind the New York Yankees. The Dodgers currently sit first in the National League West, 4.5 games ahead of the second-placed San Diego Padres.

Their success this season can be attributed to many team members overperforming and stepping up. Even role players, like outfielder Trayce Thompson, have been coming through in critical situations. In the Dodgers' last game, Thompson belted a three-run homer into the left field stands at Dodger Stadium.

SportsNet LA @SportsNetLA "Just wearing this uniform again is special. Being with these guys is special. I'm just very appreciative of the moment and every opportunity I get." Trayce Thompson on his first home run back as a Dodger. "Just wearing this uniform again is special. Being with these guys is special. I'm just very appreciative of the moment and every opportunity I get." Trayce Thompson on his first home run back as a Dodger. https://t.co/fl44Ivlhdw

Trayce Thompson was part of the Dodgers organization from 2015 to 2018. Since re-joining the Los Angeles Dodgers two weeks ago, he has been a spark plug for the team. In 13 games played with Los Angeles, Thompson is batting .286 with an .885 OPS. He also has three doubles and two home runs in just 35 at-bats. In such a short amount of time, Thompson has been a huge help for the Dodgers.

Inside the career of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson

Although Trayce Thompson is a Major League Baseball player, he is not even the most notable person from his family. His brother, Klay Thompson, is a star shooting guard on the Golden State Warriors, where he has won four NBA Championships. His father, Mychal Thompson, was a 13-year NBA center who won two championships with the '"Showtime" Lakers in the 1980s. It is safe to say the Thompson family is full of talent.

Trayce Thompson with a three-run homer and the Klay isn't the only one that hits threes.Trayce Thompson with a three-run homer and the #Dodgers lead 3-1. Klay isn't the only one that hits threes. Trayce Thompson with a three-run homer and the #Dodgers lead 3-1.

Trayce Thompson was drafted in the second round of the 2009 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox. He spent seven seasons playing in Chicago's organization before finally getting called up during the 2015 season. During his rookie campaign, Thompson hit .295, slugged .533, totaling up to a .896 OPS in 44 games played.

Since then, Thompson has yet to play consistently in the major leagues. He has never played more than 80 games in a season and has just 236 games played over the course of six seasons. However, his recent surge with the Los Angeles Dodgers could possibly give him a ffull-timeopportunity in the majors. It will be interesting to see how this season plays out for Trayce Thompson and the Dodgers.

