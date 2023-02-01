As detailed in a 2018 Bleacher Report article, former Houston Astros All-Star pitcher, Justin Verlander credited his wife, Kate Upton, for convincing him to join the Astros. It was a major decision at a crucial time of Justin’s career and was a choice that would have a lasting impact on Verlander’s legacy.

At the time of the trade, Verlander was a star pitcher for the Detroit Tigers and had been with them for the past 12 seasons. Additionally, he was the 2011 American League MVP, had won one Cy Young Award, and was a five-time All-Star. He was not interested in leaving Detroit, however, that’s where Kate Upton stepped in.

According to Verlander, Upton encouraged him to take the opportunity and he wouldn't have gone forward with a last-minute trade without her approval.

"If she had been anything less than enthusiastic. I probably wouldn’t have done it.”

"Justin Verlander traded to Houston. It's time." - Slappy Craig Monroe

Verlander took Kate's advice, and the rest is history. With the Houston Astros, Justin went on to clinch two World Series championships (2017 and 2022). In December 2022, Justin Verlander signed a $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets via free agency.

Justin Verlander received his third Cy Young Award for the AL in 2022

2023 BBWAA Dinner NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Justin receives the American League Cy Young Award during the 2023 Baseball Writers' Association of America awards dinner at New York Hilton on January 28, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, former Houston Astros star Justin Verlander won the American League Cy Young Award, making it his third. Previously, he received it in 2011 and 2019.

The American League Cy Young Award is given to the best MLB pitchers. Commissioner Ford Frick established the award in 1956 as a tribute to Hall of Fame pitcher Cy Young, who passed away in 1955.

"Your Cy Young winners." - Talkin' Baseball

Justin's wife, Kate, was in attendance on the day Verlander received the prestigious award. She dressed elegantly for the big day and exuded confidence. Noticeably, Verlander's success made her glow with happiness.

Poll : 0 votes