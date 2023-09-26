Justin Verlander chose the proper moment to resume looking like the superstar he has for most of his career in a season where, according to him, nothing has been simple. Verlander's timing was ideal. The Houston Astros have the timing just right.

The Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Monday night to gain some breathing room in the AL postseason race. Verlander pitched a whole game, allowing only three hits and working his way out of one jam.

Verlander delivered a classic effort deserving of his longtime reputation as one of the best right-handers in the game.

Justin Verlander on going back out for the ninth inning: “I was obviously kind of running on fumes a little bit. I appreciate the chance to go out there and get a CG, a shutty. It didn’t work out, but that’s all right.” - Chandler_Rome

Verlander contributed with the effort Houston required after the Kansas City Royals swept them at home over the weekend. The Astros increased their advantage over Seattle for the last American League wild card to 1 1/2 games. In the AL West, Houston is still 2 1/2 points behind Texas.

“This is just one of those years where nothing has been easy. Maybe catch the right timing here and this can be the start of something, hopefully,” Verlander said.

Justin Verlander's accolades and recognitions

Verlander's career strikeout totals surpassed those of the Colonial Athletic Association and the Monarchs. Verlander assisted in the national team of the United States winning a silver medal at the 2003 Pan American Games.

As the Houston Astros won the 2017 World Series, Verlander was awarded ALCS MVP and shared the Babe Ruth Award. Verlander reached 200 career victories in 2018, being the 114th pitcher in big league history to do so and the 20th-fastest as well.

Verlander has been selected to nine MLB All-Star games and has led the AL in strikeouts, earned run average, and wins five times. He won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2006, and against the Milwaukee Brewers in 2007, he pitched Comerica Park's first no-hitter.

Verlander's 300-strikeout season, which earned him his second Cy Young Award, occurred in 2019. Only Verlander has won three Cy Young Awards, an MVP Award, a Rookie of the Year Award, and multiple World Series titles.