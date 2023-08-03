Justin Verlander's house: Everything you need to know about the $6.55 million property he shares with Kate Upton

After being re-acquired by the Houston Astros before the MLB trade deadline, Justin Verlander is returning to H-Town. The failing Mets received minor league outfielders Ryan Clifford and Drew Gilbert and cash in exchange for Verlander. Verlander had the power to veto any decision but appeared content to rejoin the 60–47 Astros.

During his stint with the Astros from 2017 to 2022, the nine-time All-Star won two American League Cy Young Awards, two World Series championships and tossed his third no-hitter.

The pitcher for the Houston Astros and the model initially met in 2012 while working on a commercial. Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 after they had been dating for a few years, and they were married on November 4, 2017, just days after he won the World Series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Originally from California, the couple and their little daughter Genevieve sold their Beverly Hills property to actor Timothée Chalamet in May 2022 for $11 million.

Verlander and Kate Upton have resided in a rumored $6.55 million mansion in Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter, Florida, since 2021. The house has six bedrooms, a master suite, frameless glass showers, walk-in closets and opulent bathrooms.

The outdoor space includes a lavish kitchen, a sizable patio, heated swimming pools, two jet ski lifts and a boat lift. On 1.25 acres of land with expansive water views, the stunning home was custom-built in 2015 and is tucked along the Loxahatchee River.

Justin Verlander's MLB journey

A Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher for the Houston Astros, Justin Verlander is an American. He previously played for the New York Mets and the Detroit Tigers. The Colonial Athletic Association and Monarch's career strikeout records were both broken by him. Verlander assisted in the United States national team winning a silver medal at the 2003 Pan American Games.

Verlander has been selected to nine MLB All-Star games and has led the AL in strikeouts, earned run average and wins five times. In 2007, he pitched the first no-hitter at Comerica Park against the Milwaukee Brewers. He was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2006. He set new records for wins and strikeouts in the American League in 2009.

Justin Verlander finished the 2022 season with an 18-4 record, 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings pitched. He topped the American League in victories while leading all Major League Baseball in ERA, WHIP (0.829), and BAA (.186).