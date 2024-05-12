Justin Verlander Trade Rumors: 3 possible landing spots for All-Star pitcher amid Astros' rocky start

Justin Verlander may be traded again for the second straight season. Through no real fault of his own, his team is once again struggling badly. The Houston Astros are currently dead last in the AL West at 14-25 and it's beginning to look more like the reality than an early-season slump.

If it continues, they may have to do the unthinkable and tear some of it down, trading away veterans to try and complete a soft rebuild. If they do, Verlander is a prime candidate to go. These three teams make the most sense right now if he does.

3 possible landing spots for Justin Verlander trade

#1) New York Yankees

The New York Yankees and Astros may never deal with one another given their hatred for each other, but this would be a good move for New York. How much longer can they rely on the pitchers they have to pitch at this level while they wait for Gerrit Cole to come back?

Once Cole does return, he'll be on a limit for a while and won't be the same dominant ace right away. Adding Verlander would also push someone to the bullpen, giving much-needed depth there, too.

#2) Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers' pitching staff has been hit with injuries once again. The team is attempting to repeat as World Series champions, but they may need to improve a middle-of-the-pack rotation to do so.

They can try pairing Max Scherzer with his former New York Mets teammate and giving them depth. That's necessary for a team that has had so many different pitchers go down in the last two seasons. Verlander isn't invincible, but he provides another able body while others get healthy.

#3) Cleveland Guardians

Justin Verlander could be a good addition for the Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians are clinging to a half-game lead in the surprisingly competitive AL Central. They aren't getting Shane Bieber back this year, though, and Fangraphs rates them as the 29th-best rotation in baseball.

That is just begging for an infusion of some talent, and Justin Verlander can be the guy that brings their rotation way up. It will cost a team that generally only likes to trade players away and not bring them in, but it's a move worth making this year.

