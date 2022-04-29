Justin Verlander vs Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Predictions for Astros vs Blue Jays - 30th April | MLB 2022

The Houston Astros will journey to the Great North as they face off against the Toronto Blue Jays. Both teams boast rosters brimming with starpower and each team will send their brightest star to go head-to-head on April 30. Former American League Most Valuable Player Justin Verlander will face off against 2021 American League Most Valuable Player runner-up Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Houston Astros find themselves in fourth place in a competitive American League West. Since getting off to a hot start to kick off the 2022 campaign, the team has been consistently up and down throughout the month of April. The Toronto Blue Jays, meanwhile, are playing at an elite level, sitting less than one game out of first place in the American League East.

Justin Verlander Preview:

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has won an American League Most Valuable Player, multiple Cy Youngs, and thrown multiple no-hitters. He's motivated to win his second World Series ring

Verlander has been nothing short of dominant in his return from Tommy John surgery. He sports a 1.89 ERA in the 2022 campaign as he has reassumed his role as the club's ace.

"Justin Verlander in four starts this season: 26 innings, 14 hits ,5 runs, 5 earned runs, 4 walks, 28 strikeouts, 1.73 ERA" -@brianmctaggart

The Astros took a major gamble on Verlander by signing him to a two-year contract despite his age and injury history. It appears that Verlander is on his way to reclaiming the talent that won him an American League Most Valuable Player.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr Preview:

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has established himself as one of the most lethal hitters in Major League Baseball. His Toronto Blue Jays are 0.5 games out of first place in the American League East

Guerrero Jr's bat has been just as potent as last year when the slugger swatted 48 homers, finishing second in the 2021 American League Most Valuable Player voting. Guerrero Jr. has clobbered five home runs including two home runs against Cy Young winner and former Houston Astro (current New York Yankees ace) Gerrit Cole. He is the source of fear and anxiety in the Blue Jays lineup and a lethal weapon bent on ruining the Astros season.

"Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes it look too easy" -@SportsCenter

Guerrero is fully focused on getting the Blue Jays to the playoffs this year and nothing will stand in his way.

Justin Verlander vs Toronto Blue Jays Lineup:

Verlander has done very well against the Toronto Blue Jays over his nearly two decades in the American League. He holds a 3.10 ERA and he has held Blue Jays batters to a .210 batting average in those starts. While he's allowed 16 home runs to his opponents, Verlander has also struck out 93 batters in his career against Toronto.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. vs Houston Astros pitching:

In his 14 games against the Houston Astros, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has played in his young career, the slugger has struggled mightily. He has only managed to crush one home run and holds a .333 slugging percentage against all Houston Astros pitchers. He will hope to reverse his fortunes against the club in the upcoming series.

Verlander vs Guerrero Verdict

The stats do not lie. Expect Justin Verlander to continue stifling this Toronto Blue Jays offense as he continues to return to the dominant pitcher he once was. Verlander pitched two of his three no-hitters against the Blue Jays, one in 2011 and another in 2019. Both were in Toronto's home Rodgers Centre.

Guerrero may be able to salvage some of his maladies against the Astros pitching, but he's a long way from being an Astro killer.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach