Kansas City Royals Draft picks 2023: Full list of Royals selections

The Kansas City Royals go into the 2023 draft with high hopes of bolstering their farm system. Kansas City has a bonus pool of $12,313,500 and possesses the 8th pick in the first round.
Kansas City Royals Draft Picks by Round
- Round 1, Pick 8
- Round 2, Pick 44
- Competitive Balance Round B 66
- Round 3, Pick 75
- Round 4, Pick 106
- Round 5, Pick 142
- Round 6, Pick 169
- Round 7, Pick 199
- Round 8, Pick 229
- Round 9, Pick 259
- Round 10, Pick 289
- Round 11, Pick
- Round 12, Pick
- Round 13, Pick
- Round 14, Pick
- Round 15, Pick
- Round 16, Pick
- Round 17, Pick
- Round 18, Pick
- Round 19, Pick
- Round 20, Pick
