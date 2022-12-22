New York Mets star Justin Verlander’s wife Kate Upton once criticized the "dumb misogynist comments" she frequently receives when openly commenting on events in the sports world.

In 2019, Upton offered her opinion on the contentious interference call from Game 6 of the World Series, when Washington Nationals' Trea Turner was thrown out after being struck by a wayward throw to first base as he raced through the bag.

Ever supportive of her husband and his American League title team, Upton tweeted in support of the call, claiming that Turner "wasn't within the base path." Upton’s tweet received all sorts of hate comments.

Here’s Upton’s tweet:

Kate Upton @KateUpton He wasn’t within the base path. Those who don’t know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines. Not sure why the review is taking so long... He wasn’t within the base path. Those who don’t know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines. Not sure why the review is taking so long... https://t.co/SzUJTA4L70

Kate later shut down trollers and tweeted this:

Kate Upton @KateUpton I LOVE talking about sports and reading all of the dumb misogynist comments. It reminds me that women need to keep fighting for equality. It’s 2019 but feels like the 1950s. #feminist I LOVE talking about sports and reading all of the dumb misogynist comments. It reminds me that women need to keep fighting for equality. It’s 2019 but feels like the 1950s. #feminist

Verlander and Upton first met in 2012 for a baseball commercial. In 2013, the duo made their relationship public.

Kate Upton is Justin Verlander’s lady love

Despite having broken up in the middle of 2013, they reconciled in the Bahamas for a romantic holiday in January 2014.

"Can I just take a moment and brag about my husband? 😍 Justin had TJ surgery and had to step away from playing for almost 2 years. He has put in so much work to be where he is today… He is continuing to break records and hit new milestones in his career. It was so fun having the family together to support Justin at his 9th All-Star experience. I am so proud of you @justinverlander!" ❤️ - Kate Upton

Two years later, the MLB pitcher proposed, and in November 2017, the same month that Verlander won the World Series with the Houston Astros, they traveled to Italy to tie the knot.

"I am so proud of you @justinverlander… ASTROS ARE GOING TO THE WORLD SERIES!!! ❤️❤️❤️" - Kate Upton

Here's a sweet family picture of the Verlanders.

Houston Astros World Series Parade.

Days before the birth of their first child, daughter Genevieve, on Nov. 7, the model and baseball player celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in November 2018.

