Gisele Bundchen again takes on her angelic responsibilities in a new Victoria's Secret campaign. A model from Brazil, Bundchen, has been among the highest-paid models in the world since 2001. In 2007, Bundchen was the 16th richest person in the entertainment sector. In 2012, she topped Forbes' list of the highest-paid models.

For VS's latest Icon collection campaign, Bundchen is metaphorically donning her wings once more, although the business technically discontinuing the Angels during a relaunch in 2021.

Bundchen shared a black-and-white photograph wearing a black demi-cup bra with metal fasteners and coordinating undergarments. The beachy waves on her honey-blonde hair are finished with subtle glitz. Kate Upton elegantly praises Bundchen's return for the Victoria's Secret lingerie commercial. She commented on the video uploaded by VS.

She commented: "Iconic!!"

The recently announced Victoria's Secret World Tour is set to replace the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which has been on hiatus for several years. The event will feature some model talent from The Icon photo shoot.

Kate Upton's showbiz career

Model and actress Katherine Elizabeth Upton was born in the United States on June 10, 1992. She debuted in the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and modeled for the magazine's covers in 2012, 2013, and 2017. She also appeared on the 100th anniversary cover of Vanity Fair.

Kate Upton has additionally acted in the films such as The Other Woman (2014), Tower Heist (2011), and The Layover (2017). In 2008, Upton attended a casting call for Elite Model Management in Miami and was immediately signed.

In William H. Macy's 2017 road trip sex comedy The Layover, Upton co-starred alongside Alexandra Daddario. Later, she also appeared in James Franco's The Disaster Artist, a movie chronicling the making of The Room that same year as well.

Early in 2014, Kate Upton began dating baseball pitcher Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers, and now the Houston Astros, and the two became engaged in 2016. The pair married on November 4, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy. The couple was blessed with a daughter in 2018.