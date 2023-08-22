Kate Upton opened up about how the World Series prevented her from attending her wedding to Justin Verlander. In an appearance on The Tonight Show, Kate and Justin revealed that they had initially intended to be in Italy on the day of Game 7 because they didn't anticipate that the Detroit Tigers would still be playing baseball. However, the couple married in Italy a few days after the Tigers won the World Series.

Verlander and Upton were the only people absent from their wedding since Verlander was moved from the team in last place to the Astros at the deadline. The Astros-Dodgers World Series game went on till all seven games, and thus, Verlander had to miss his wedding.

Kate said, "Everyone always talks about the baseball decision, but not everyone thinks about the emotional decision."

A few days later, the pair held a small wedding ceremony in Tuscany to celebrate their union. A few days after the wedding, Upton couldn't help but post on Instagram about how happy she was to be Mrs. Verlander.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's relationship

Before marrying and living a happy and fulfilled life, supermodel Kate Upton and former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander's romance went through highs and lows. Rumors of their relationship started to spread while they were working together on an MLB 2K12 commercial in 2012.

Up to their initial appearance in public as a couple in January 2013, they kept their relationship a secret. When Kate briefly dated "Dancing with the Stars" participant Maksim Chmerkovskiy, their followers were stunned.

Justin and Kate made the decision to visit the Bahamas in 2014. In May 2016, they got engaged. Before the Met Gala event, he proposed, which was a sign of their enduring love and devotion to one another.

Only three days after Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros' thrilling victory in the MLB World Series on November 4, 2017, the couple exchanged vows in Tuscany, Italy. After the birth of their first child, a daughter named Genevieve, in 2018, they had even more reason to celebrate.