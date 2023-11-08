Kate Upton shared a stunning picture to Instagram recently. The former model made her return to heels for the first time in a long time, and she decided to commemorate the occasion on social media. Her fans loved it, giving the post over 6,000 likes in just 37 minutes at the time of writing.

She captioned the post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"First time in heels in months so I had to document."

Upton has undoubtedly been in heels a lot in her life, from events in modeling to attending award dinners with her husband Justin Verlander. She hadn't worn any in quite some time, but this seems to be a return to something familiar.

The wife of the Houston Astros pitcher wowed fans once again. Her Instagram is home to some of the most popular pictures and she herself boasts over 6.5 million followers. Perhaps this post will join those in the upper echelon.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are a star couple

Ordinarily speaking, a model and actress, especially one as prominent and famous as Kate Upton, would be the most famous person in any relationship they are in. That could also be true of a three-time Cy Young winner and two-time World Series champion future Hall of Fame pitcher.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton make a very good couple

Justin Verlander and Upton are both extremely famous, which makes them one of the most prominent celebrity couples out there. They both support each other well, with Upton often appearing in some of the closest rows when Verlander pitches for the Astros.

They have been married since November 4, 2017. This was right after Verlander won his first World Series ring, so it was an incredible time for him. They've been together since and appear to be destined to remain together forever. That's not true of a lot of celebrity couples, so this is an achievement in and of itself.