Kate Upton is an American model and actress. She first appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2011 and was the cover model for the 2012, 2013, and 2017 issues.

Kate Upton, not only took her place in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition history by appearing on its cover for the second-consecutive year, she was also be the first model in the issue's 50-year history to almost get frostbite during a shoot.

The theme of 2013 was to put models in exotic settings on all seven continents. Kate Upton was sent to the most forbidding one of them all, Antarctica, to endure frigid temperatures in skimpy outfits. Kate stated:

"A little more coverage"

In an interview in 2013 with Ellen, Kate said:

"Well, Antarctica is also a hard place to swim at."

Kate further said that she was very surprised by the news that Antarctica was her shooting location.

“It was freezing. I’m from Florida, so it wasn’t great for me. When I came back I was losing hearing and eyesight because my body was shutting down. It was working so hard to keep warm. I was thinking warm thoughts."

She could really only pose for a minute, and then everyone came running, throwing blankets on top of her.

She added that:

"I really went all out on this. We went there thinking we might not even get a shot, and came back with the cover.”

Kate Upton’s appearance on the Swimsuit Issue cover launched her career as one of the world’s top models. She is the first model since Tyra Banks in 1996-97 to appear on consecutive covers, and the first since Elle Macpherson from 1986-88 to have the cover all to herself for, at least, two straight years.

Lastly, she added:

“Sports Illustrated really launched my career, and I have a lot to thank them for,’’ Upton said. “I feel like I’m on the top right now. I’m really excited. I just want to enjoy this moment.”

A bit on Kate Upton's movie career

Kate Upton's acting debut was in the film, 'Tower Heist', as Mr. Hightower's mistress. It was released in November 2011. She also appeared in 'The Three Stooges' as Sister Bernice.

After that, Kate also appeared in movies like 'The Other Woman', 'The Layover', and many more.

After co-starring in the road trip comedy 'The Layover', Upton appeared in her highest-profile film role in James Franco's anticipated 'The Disaster Artist' in 2017.