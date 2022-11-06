Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton had a beautiful and heartwarming message for her husband on their fifth anniversary. Swimsuit Illustrated supermodel Upton took to Instagram to wish Verlander on their special day.

In the first picture, they are standing together in front of the same background where they exchanged vows in 2017. Another image captures them with a kiss on the stunning Italian coast in her wedding attire.

"5 years down… forever to go! Life with you never gets old. I love you @justinverlander. Happy Anniversary! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" - Kate Upton

In 2013, Upton and Verlander first formally announced their relationship. After a brief separation, they reconnected in 2014, and in May 2016, they announced their engagement. The couple exchanged vows on November 4 in Tuscany, Italy.

"Appreciation post for my hubby ❤️‍🔥 #MCM" - Kate Upton

Their daughter, Genevieve joined Upton and Verlander on the MLB All-Star Game red carpet.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their pregnancy announcement eight months after the wedding

In November 2018, the couple's daughter was born.

"Happy birthday to the most amazing husband, father and best friend a girl could ask for. I love you so much @justinverlander! 😍" - Kate upton

Pitcher Justin Verlander has experience with both the Astros and the Detroit Tigers. He is generally praised for being one of the greatest players of his generation as well as one of the greatest pitchers in history.

Upton's professional career began in 2011 with a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. For her outstanding debut, she was given the prestigious Rookie of the Year honour. She then won consecutive cover awards in 2012 and 2013.

