"Keep rolling" - Mike Trout's wife Jessica celebrates as Angels superstar becomes first in MLB to blast 10 homers this season

Since breaking into the league in 2011, Angels outfielder Mike Trout has swung his way to several milestones. Throughout all of the three-time MVPs glory, Trout's wife, Jessica, has been with him at every step.

On Wednesday, Trout's sixth inning homer against the Baltimore Orioles marked his 10th blast of the year. Among those celebrating was Jessica, who took to Instagram to highlight yet another example of her husband's premier slugging abilities by sharing a graphic with the caption "keep rolling."

Jessica Trout praising her husband after his tenth home run of the year

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trout and Jessica Cox first met at their high school in Millville, New Jersey. After courting for several years, Mike and Jessica tied the knot in 2017, and welcomed their first son in 2020. Earlier this month, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child in early 2025.

Despite Trout's homer, which was his second in as many games, the Angels fell to the Baltimore Orioles 6-5. The game followed the script of an enduring storyline for the Angels, one that pits Trout's personal success against that of his team.

Expand Tweet

"Oh no way another solo home run by Mike Trout." - Jared Carrabis

Although Mike Trout has won Rookie of the Year, three MVP Awards and has 11 All-Star appearances, that success has not trickled down to his team. Since Trout joined the team in 2011, the Angels have only seen one postseason series, which ended as a sweep at the hands of the Kansas City Royals in 2014.

Trout's home run propensity also follows this ironic storyline. Of the 32-year-old's 378 career home runs, over 60% have come as solo shots. In short, having one of the best players in the world has not helped the Angels very much as a team.

Mike Trout remains his team's best chance

With a 10-15 record, the Los Angeles Angels risk falling behind the pack in the ever-competitive AL West. As such, continuing to look to Mike Trout for offense remains the team's best option. In the wake of Trout's home run, new Angels manager Ron Washington told Yahoo Sports recently:

"Anything that he's doing, I know you guys have seen it before. It's not a surprise when he hits a ball 450 feet.”

For the 14th straight season, the Angels are putting their hopes on the back of Trout. Perhaps this time, he will find the support to lead them to postseason glory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback