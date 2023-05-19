In a candid interview in 2012, former MLB first baseman Keith Hernandez shared his harrowing battle with cocaine addiction, shedding light on the challenges he faced before being traded to the New York Mets.

In an interview, Hernandez recounted a pivotal moment when he realized the depths of his addiction and confessed:

"I had the shakes and I wound up throwing a gram down the toilet"

This admission not only highlighted the severity of his dependence, but also underscored the difficult choices he had to make in order to regain control of his life. Hernandez admitted to have resorted to substance after separation from his wife.

His struggles with cocaine addiction occurred during an era when substance abuse was prevalent in professional sports. The intense pressure to perform at the highest level, combined with the fast-paced lifestyle that often accompanied fame and success, created an environment conducive to addictive behaviors.

Despite his personal battles, Hernandez managed to turn his life around and become an integral part of the New York Mets organization. The trade to the team proved to be a turning point, as it provided him with a fresh start and a support system that helped him overcome his addiction.

The player's willingness to share his story not only humanizes the struggles of athletes, but also emphasizes the importance of addressing addiction and seeking help. His journey serves as a reminder that even in the face of personal turmoil, individuals can find the strength to overcome adversity and achieve redemption.

Keith Hernandez's MLB career

Miami Marlins v New York Mets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 09: Former New York Met Keith Hernandez speaks during his jersey retirement ceremony prior to a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on July 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Keith Hernandez, the former MLB first baseman, had an illustrious career marked by exceptional defensive skills, leadership, and offensive contributions.

Starting with the St. Louis Cardinals, Hernandez quickly became known for his defensive prowess, winning six consecutive Gold Glove Awards.

In 1983, he was traded to the New York Mets, where he became a linchpin in their success. His leadership and consistent performance were instrumental in the Mets' 1986 World Series victory. Offensively, he displayed discipline at the plate, boasting high on-base percentages and timely hitting.

Beyond his on-field achievements, Hernandez's impact extended to his charitable work and respected analysis after retirement.

Inducted into the Mets' and Cardinals' Halls of Fame, Keith Hernandez's legacy as a talented player and influential figure in baseball endures to this day.

