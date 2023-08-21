On Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis, the Minnesota Twins defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 in their three-game series' third and final game, thanks to Dallas Keuchel. He pitched 6 1/3 spotless innings on the way to his first victory in over 15 months.

Bryan Reynolds' opposite-field double off the right-field wall on a 3-1 fastball in the seventh inning was the only hit Keuchel (1-1) allowed, thus ending his perfect game bid.

After receiving a standing ovation from the crowd, Gryphon Jax replaced Keuchel and retired Andrew McCutchen and Ke'Bryan Hayes to close the inning.

Keuchel struggled with poor form for the last couple of years. He posted an ERA of 7.88 in eight starts for the Chicago White Sox in 2022 before he was designated for assignment. He then signed a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks in June 2022, but was DFA'd just a month later, following two starts.

Weeks after his return to MLB following a year in wilderness, Keuchel's wife Kelly Nash was ecstatic after his perfect game bid. She posted:

She said, "I feel as if my heart has leapt out of my chest".

Keuchel, 35, was making just his third start of the year and was coming off a 13-2 loss against Philadelphia on August 11, in which he gave up six runs on six hits in just 1 2/3 innings. He was dismissed three times during a 2-9 record in 2022.

Dallas Keuchel's MLB career statistics

Dallas Keuchel, an American professional baseball pitcher for the Minnesota Twins of Major League Baseball (MLB), was born on January 1, 1988. For the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Texas Rangers, he formerly played in Major League Baseball.

He won the American League Cy Young Award, his second Gold Glove, and the Fielding Bible Award after the 2015 season. Keuchel played for the 2017 Houston Astros, who won the World Series.

Keuchel agreed to a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins organization on June 22, 2023. Keuchel avoided an opt-out provision in his contract on July 21 to stick with the Twins. He had a 1.13 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 32.0 innings of work in 6 starts for St. Paul.

After exercising his second opt-out under his contract on August 1, Keuchel was chosen on the major league roster two days later due to Joe Ryan's injury. On August 6, Keuchel made his Minnesota debut, pitching five innings while giving up eight hits, two walks, and one earned run.