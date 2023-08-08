Kevin Brown Suspension: Announcers from around the league come to Orioles broadcaster's defense, slam organization for the move

Following the suspension of color commentator Kevin Brown, baseball broadcasters from all across Major League Baseball are criticizing the Baltimore Orioles.

Brown, a reporter for the Orioles' primary television network MASN, was reportedly suspended indefinitely for accurately stating the team's dismal road record against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In late July, the Orioles had previously suffered 15 straight road losses against the Rays. By winning three out of four games in their most recent series, the Orioles ended that skid.

The announcement infuriated MLB fans, and soon after, announcers started criticizing the Orioles and team CEO John Angelos.

"...there are 29 other teams who do [want Kevin Brown], said a displeased Gary Cohen, adding that the decision was "horrendous" by the Orioles.

Jason Benetti mocked the Orioles' game score while jokingly criticizing the team's choice to oppose Kevin Brown.

Michael Kay shared his opinion on the Orioles' decision to suspend Kevin Brown as a broadcaster.

John Sterling also voiced his disapproval:

Kevin Brown's broadcast career

Kevin Brown received a broadcast journalism degree from Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Public Communications after completing his coursework.

Kevin Brown offered play-by-play analysis for a number of collegiate sports on ESPN platforms, including football, basketball and softball.

He also served as the announcer for the NCAA Division I Hockey Championship and Women's College World Series programs. Brown has also called Little League and MLB games on ESPN and ESPN Radio.

Brown started working as a TV and radio pundit for the Baltimore Orioles in 2019. He served as the Syracuse Chiefs' Triple-A affiliate's director of broadcasting and public relations from 2010 and 2017.

He was also the team's primary broadcaster on radio and television.

It remains to be seen when, or if, the Orioles react to the recent backlash they have received.