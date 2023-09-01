Recently, Kourtney Turner's name was spelled incorrectly in a Boston Globe piece by Alex Speier. He wrote Courtney rather than Kourtney. Kourtney Turner, the wife of Justin Turner, tweeted that she would cancel her subscription to the Boston Globe due to the error. She also mentioned that she was teasing and wasn't serious about canceling the subscription.

She tweeted:

"That’s it, I’m canceling my Boston Globe subscription".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Kourtney has previously donated to the Boston Globe, so this isn't the first time. The Boston Red Sox should move several players, according to a July piece by Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy, including third baseman Justin Turner. Turner's wife, Kourtney, took offense to that. Kourtney responded to the article sarcastically.

Kourtney said:

"Don’t have time to read that, I’m helping my geriatric husband pick up something off the ground."

In his piece, Shaughnessy suggested that the Red Sox sell off their assets while still running for a playoff position.

How did Justin Turner and Kourtney Turner first meet?

They first met when Justin played for the New York Mets in 2012 and reportedly began dating soon after. They got married in 2017. The Justin Turner Foundation is one of the many philanthropic endeavors in which the pair is engaged. The group's mission is to aid elderly individuals who are homeless and youngsters who are battling terminal illnesses. Additionally, they aid youth baseball associations.

Additionally, Kourtney Turner maintains a platform called "Holding Kourt," where she advocates for these causes. Justin was given the Roberto Clemente Award in 2022 for his charitable work. Turner, 38, has played in 1,460 games and has a batting average of .288 with a .831 OPS, 174 home runs, and 699 RBIs.

He formerly worked with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who in 2020 won the World Series, the New York Mets, and the Baltimore Orioles.