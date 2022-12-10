Larry Walker Stats: How many Home Runs did the Canadian Hall of Famer hit in his career?

Without question, Larry Walker is the greatest Canadian baseball player of all time. He is the all-time career leader in most key batting stats for Canadian MLB players, including the most home runs (383), hits (2,160), RBIs (1,311), and OPS (.965). He also holds the record for the most Gold Glove awards won by a Canadian with seven.

"Happy 56th Birthday to Canadian baseball legend Larry Walker! All-time (Canadian) MLB ranks: 2,160 hits (1st), 383 HRs (1st), 1,311 RBIs (1st), .565 SLG (1st), .965 OPS (1st), 471 doubles (1st), 230 SBs (1st), 7 Gold Gloves (1st), 72.7 WAR (1st among position players)" - Kevin Glew

Throughout his 17 seasons in the MLB with the Colorado Rockies, Montreal Expos, and St. Louis Cardinals, Walker was a five-time All-Star, three-time batting champ, and seven-time Gold Glove winner, as well as being named the 1997 National League MVP.

During his MVP-winning season with the Colorado Rockies, Walker delivered one of the best seasons in history after hitting 49 home runs, with 130 RBIs, and a .366 batting average. He also managed to steal 33 bases, the most of his career. He remains the only Rockies player to win the MVP.

Walker, who retired in 2005, remains the Rockies' all-time leader in several categories, including batting average (.334), OPS (1.044), and offensive win percentage (.789). Interestingly enough, he is also Colorado's all-time leader in hits by pitch, getting beaned 98 times in his career in Denver.

In 2020, Walker received 307 votes on 397 ballots, becoming the second Canadian-born player in MLB history to be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, joining pitcher Fergie Jenkins in Cooperstown.

Walker is ranked 68th all-time in career batting average, ahead of the likes of Ichiro Suzuki, Jackie Robinson, and Derek Jeter.

Larry Walker and the power of 3

The British Columbia native has a fun and unique connection to the number three. His first baseball contract was with Montreal for $3 million. He and his wife married on the 3rd of November at 3:33pm. In 1997, he recorded the most career steals in a season at 33. If this all wasn't enough to make you believe in the power of three, Walker is the 333rd member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

