Latest Mike Trout update dropped by Angels insider

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout had to leave Wednesday night's game against the Seattle Mariners early due to left knee soreness. In the third inning, Trout hit a ground ball to second base and ran hard to try to beat the throw.

He was eventually thrown out at first base but remained in the game to play defense despite the discomfort. However, before his at-bat in the fourth inning, Trout was replaced by pinch-hitter Jo Adell.

Ahead of Thursday’s Angels vs. Mariners game, MLB.com’s Angels beat reporter Rhett Bollinger provided the latest insight on Trout’s injury:

“Well, Mike Trout said yesterday he was hopeful that he'd be able to play today and be in the lineup, but unfortunately, he's not in the lineup tonight. So we'll find out more from manager Ron Washington, possibly Trout here pregame, but yesterday he did it running to first base.”

“He landed on first base awkwardly with his left knee. He thinks it's a minor injury, but in the past we've seen Mike have these kind of injuries and they seem to linger. So the hope is it's just minor and he'll be back in a few days, serious day to day, but you never know with Trout with his injury history.”

Mike Trout missed a significant part of his 2024 season due to left leg issues, which required him to undergo two surgeries. After leaving Wednesday’s game, Trout remained optimistic, suggesting the discomfort might just be ‘scar tissue breaking up.’

After his exit, the Angels' pitching staff struggled, especially in the seventh inning, allowing six runs in their 9-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Angels insider addresses Mike Trout’s 2025 struggles at the plate

MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger also spoke about Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s struggles at the plate so far in the 2025 season. When asked whether Trout is frustrated, Bollinger said:

“He stays pretty positive. He's trying to find his swing right now. The power's there. He's got a lot of home runs, but it's kind of similar to last year before his injury as well. We had a low batting average, which is not like Trout and in the past, he's not really drawn walks like he used to.”

“He's trying to work with his mechanics… He's trying to get on track. I'm sure he is frustrated, but he has a pretty good job of staying pretty even keel and pretty positive, especially around us. But I'm sure it's getting to him because he wants to prove that he's the Mike Trout of old.”

So far in the 2025 season, Trout is batting just .179, with nine home runs, 18 RBIs, and 14 runs scored in 29 games.

