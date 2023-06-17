Lauren Mikolas loves her husband Miles Mikolas' dressing sense. Lauren praised her husband's stylish clothes and uploaded a TV clip of the Cardinals looking at their sharpest. The clip had several videos and pictures of Miles in different attires. She captioned it as:

"It's called fashion."

Miles Mikolas previously played for the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers. Mikolas' pitching abilities have steadily improved throughout his career in the majors. In fact, not only his pitching but his dressing sense has improved impressively.

Just like Miles, Lauren is a gifted artist. She has held a variety of jobs during her life. She held various positions, including UFC ring girl, spokeswoman for Under Armor, blogger, elementary school teacher, international commercial star and novelist.

Because she appeared in a few Japanese TV shows, she became well-known in that country. The 33-year-old has also participated in specific movie promotions and done numerous interviews in newspapers and on television. She is renowned for doing interviews demonstrating how to prepare healthy meals.

Lauren Mikolas left her job as a teacher before moving to Japan

Before focusing her career on blogging, Lauren Mikolas dabbled in several industries. Lauren followed Miles to Japan after she and her husband were married in 2014, where he signed with the Yomiuri Giants.

Lauren Mikolas with her family

However, Lauren was employed as a kindergarten instructor at Jerry Thomas Elementary School in Jupiter before she left for Japan. However, she resigned because she believed it might have impacted her and Miles' relationship.

Lauren, a Florida State University alumna who had spent her whole childhood in Jupiter, Florida, was caught off guard by the cultural differences in Japan. Later, the pair said goodbye to their time in Japan after Miles traveled back to the US with the St. Louis Cardinals.

